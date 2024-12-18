UNESCO, KOICA to update Iran's technical, training centers

TEHRAN –The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has started a project to modernize and update the Instructor Training Center (ITC) and the Technical and Vocational Training Organization (TVTO) of the country.

In this line, an event was held on Tuesday, December 17, in Karaj, Alborz province, providing an overview of the project, its objectives, and the implementation plan.

It aims to foster strategic partnerships and facilitate technical discussions on innovative Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) solutions to address the challenges of a digital and sustainable economy.

TVET is focused on the acquisition of knowledge and skills for the world of work and helps youth and adults develop the skills needed for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship while supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The official inauguration of the project office took place on the same day, accompanied by an exhibition showcasing innovative projects, technologies, and best practices in the field of TVET.

The other objective of the project is to promote and develop modern technical and vocational education in Iran as well as the regional countries.

The project also intends to enhance the quality of instructor training by upgrading facilities, equipment, and pedagogical methods, supporting the goal of strengthening TVET ecosystem and aligning with the evolving demands of the labor market.

A total of 35 Iranian experts will receive essential training in agriculture, construction, information technology, education networks, and entrepreneurship in European countries as well as South Korea.

The experts will then share what they have learned with technical and vocational instructors nationwide. The instructor training center will train coaches in regional countries, including Afghanistan, and the African continent, as well. The training courses will be followed in all groups using digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Instructor Training and Research Center, Iran TVTO

Instructor Training Center (ITC-Iran TVTO) affiliated to the Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization (Iran TVTO) was established with cooperation of International Labor Organization (ILO) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in 1974.

ITC-Iran TVTO was established to provide and train instructors and trainers of Iran TVTO and other institutions under this organization.

ITC is mainly responsible for human resource development and acts as an independent center under the direct control of Iran TVTO’s President.

Iran TVTO, affiliated with the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, is responsible for applied and skill training with the objective of creating a productive employment environment, promoting job and work culture in society, developing human resources, training skilled workers and technicians needed for manufacturing and economic enterprises.

Currently, ITC is considered an advanced skills and specialized training center, at the national and regional level, due to its up-to-date and comprehensive software and hardware facilities, as well as its professional human resources.

It has 17 specialized training departments including; electricity, automotive technology, welding, machine tools, computer numerical control (CNC), IT, pedagogy and entrepreneurship, fashion design, wood industries, electronics and mechatronic, heating, ventilation and air Conditioning (HAVC) and home appliance, foreign languages agriculture construction and building industries.

MT/MG