Zarif, China envoy discuss bilateral ties, implementation of 25-Year cooperation agreement

TEHRAN – In a meeting held on Wednesday, Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, and the Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Zong Piyu, underscored the importance of operationalizing the comprehensive 25-year strategic partnership between the two nations.

The discussions highlighted the necessity of establishing concrete agreements that would enhance cooperation across various sectors, particularly in clean industries and renewable energy initiatives. Zarif emphasized that these operational agreements are vital for translating the ambitious goals of the 25-year plan into actionable projects that can benefit both countries.

The 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China is a comprehensive strategic partnership signed in 2021 which mainly focuses on economic and security cooperation. While the exact details haven't been publicly released in their entirety, it's understood to encompass several key areas including energy cooperation, technology transfer, trade expansion, and investment in Iran’s infrastructure.

For his part, Ambassador Zong presented a report detailing the achievements in bilateral relations over recent years, reaffirming the Chinese government's commitment to deepening ties with Iran. He stated that Beijing places significant importance on its relationship with Tehran and expressed the need for enhanced political consultations in light of evolving regional and global dynamics.

The meeting also addressed pressing regional issues, particularly the situation in Syria. Both officials expressed concerns over the rising threat of terrorism and extremist movements in the region, advocating for collaborative efforts to promote peace and stability.

'Stability in Iraq important to Iran'

In a separate meeting, Zarif sat down with Mohamed Al Hassan, the UN Special Representative for Iraq, in Tehran.

The Iranian vice president stressed the importance of Iraq's development and stability, highlighting the significance of regional cooperation and UN support in achieving these goals. He also emphasized the need to strengthen Iran-UNAMI collaboration.

Al Hassan briefed Zarif on the situation in Iraq and UNAMI's activities, and the two discussed broader regional issues, including the situations in Palestine and Syria, and their impact on West Asia.

