Govt. spox talks Iran’s stance on snapback threats, Egypt visit, FATF

TEHRAN – Fatemeh Mohajerani, Iran's government spokesperson, addressed concerns about the potential activation of the snapback mechanism on the sidelines of cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

She remarked, “We hope for more rational decision-making in the West, allowing us to resolve issues through diplomacy, a path our colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are actively pursuing.”

Mohajerani underscored the country's dedication to dialogue, stating, “We have consistently emphasized our commitment to resolving matters through negotiation,” adding that Iran “remains open to dialogue and strives diligently to achieve it.”

The snapback mechanism, part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and the P5+1, provides a pathway for the reimposition of UN sanctions, but it is contingent on claims of noncompliance which have often been contested or politically motivated.

Addressing the objectives of the upcoming presidential visit to Egypt, accompanied by the Foreign and Economy Ministers, she explained, “Egypt is a nation where, through sustained diplomatic efforts across various administrations, including the current government, we have observed some progress.”

She underscored that the visit, akin to previous engagements, seeks to bolster economic connections and foster a variety of diplomatic endeavors between Iran and Egypt, under the guidance of the president and the foreign minister.

After discussing Iran's diplomatic stance, Mohajerani turned to economic and domestic policy developments.

The official announced that during today's cabinet session, several initiatives were approved, including an amendment to the Makran Coast Development Council's charter, in accordance with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's directive for sea-centric development.

“Our country's coastline, particularly the Makran coast, is a significant asset and can serve as a major economic driver for us,” Mohajerani highlighted.

The amendment to the Makran Coast Development Council's charter is designed to boost economic prospects by developing Iran's vast coastal areas, in line with the country's strategic goals for economic expansion. Makran refers to a semi-desert coastal strip in the Balochistan province in Pakistan and in Iran, along the coast of the Gulf of Oman.

Additionally, in response to inquiries about the positive signals from Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council regarding the approval of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Mohajerani expressed, “On matters concerning our national interests, I trust that all stakeholders will work towards resolving the country's challenges.”

She expressed optimism regarding the prospects of FATF approval, noting that she consistently views the environment as conducive to progress across all issues.

The FATF is a global organization tasked with establishing standards to fight money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The issue of Iran potentially aligning with these FATF regulations has stirred significant debate among Iranian officials.