New chapter in Tehran-Cairo relations, Iran tourism minister underlines

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has announced a new chapter of progress in cultural relations between Tehran and Cairo following a meeting between the presidents of Iran and Egypt.

Salehi-Amiri made the statement on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum started in Yerevan on Wednesday, during a meeting with Yasser Shaban, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Cultural Relations, Mehr reported.

Highlighting the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, Salehi-Amiri stressed the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in cultural domains.

Furthermore, the Iranian minister extended an official invitation to Shaban to visit Iran and called for stronger cooperation between the two governments in the fields of tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts.

Shaban, in turn, expressed Egypt’s interest in improving relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He emphasized the shared cultural heritage of the two nations and outlined Egypt’s objectives to foster collaboration in political, economic, and especially cultural spheres.

Also, Shaban welcomed the idea of upcoming meetings and agreements to boost cooperation in cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, as he voiced optimism about the future of bilateral relations.

The presidents of Iran and Egypt on Thursday reviewed the recent positive steps taken in relations between the two countries and expressed hope that such steps would continue until the “full restoration of ties”.

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi made a two-sided meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing 8. They underlined unity among Muslim states as the “most essential need” of today’s world.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum, established in 2017, is made up of ten countries: Iran, Armenia, Italy, Bolivia, Peru, China, Iraq, Egypt, Mexico, and Greece.

