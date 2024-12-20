Tehran museum showcases 180,000-year-old tooth and other archaeological discoveries

TEHRAN - National Museum of Iran has showcased a collection of the country's latest archaeological findings, including a tooth estimated to be around 180,000 years old.

The exhibition, titled “New Archaeological Discoveries,” coincides with Research Week and features artifacts uncovered during 2023’s scientific excavations. The collection spans a wide timeline, from the Paleolithic era to the Islamic period.

Sajad Alibeigi, head of the Archaeology Research Institute, highlighted the importance of the exhibition, noting that nearly 390 artifacts are on display, ISNA reported.

Among the key sites represented are Tappeh Tilineh in Kermanshah, with artifacts dating back to the early third millennium BC (approximately 5,000 years ago); Zal-e Hastijan Cave in Markazi province, containing relics from the Sassanid to Islamic periods; and Qaleh Kurd Cave in Qazvin province, known for its Middle Paleolithic finds.

The recently discovered tooth is particularly significant. It was uncovered during excavations in Qaleh Kurd Cave, where a Neanderthal child’s tooth had previously been found. According to the Iranian archaeologist Hamed Vahdati Nasab, the excavation’s lead archaeologist, the newly discovered tooth’s estimated age is 180,000 years. However, further research is needed to determine whether it belonged to a Neanderthal or a Homo sapiens individual.

“Whether this tooth belongs to a Neanderthal or a Homo sapiens is yet to be determined. If it is Neanderthal, it will be the fifth Neanderthal remain found on the Iranian plateau. If it belongs to a Homo sapiens, it would be astonishing, as no such remains have been found in this region with this age,” the archaeologist has explained.

Organizers said that the exhibition marks a milestone in showcasing Iran’s rich archaeological heritage and offers a glimpse into the country’s extensive historical and cultural legacy.

Established in 1937 in downtown Tehran, the National Museum of Iran serves as the country’s principal museum and a vital institution for preserving and showcasing Iran’s archaeological and cultural heritage. The museum houses a diverse collection of artifacts that span from prehistory to the Islamic era, including invaluable pieces such as ancient pottery, textiles, and coins. As a center for research and education, the National Museum plays a crucial role in fostering an understanding of Iran’s rich history and its connections to other cultures, particularly through significant collections like the Chinese ceramics that highlight the interactions along the Silk Road.

AM