Iran launches nationwide handicrafts markets, exhibitions for Yalda Night

TEHRAN- As part of the celebrations for Yalda Night, which marks the longest night of the year and the arrival of winter, Iran has launched a nationwide handicrafts market and exhibition initiative.

Starting from mid-December, local artisans are showcasing their craftsmanship in major cities, inviting both residents and tourists to explore the rich cultural heritage of Iran, Persian media reported.

The exhibitions aim to promote local handicrafts such as intricately designed pottery, traditional carpets, and handwoven textiles. The markets are not only served as a platform for artisans to sell their products but also provide workshops and demonstrations, allowing visitors to engage directly with the artistry and skills involved in traditional crafts.

In 2022, UNESCO added Yalda Night to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting its significance as a cornerstone of Persian culture and tradition.

Yalda refers to a traditional celebration of the sun and the warmth of life. Practiced in Iran and Afghanistan, the event takes place the last night of autumn, when families gather at the houses of elders and sit around a table adorned with a series of symbolic objects and foods: a lamp to symbolize light, water to represent cleanliness, and red fruits such as pomegranates, watermelons, beetroots, jujube, and grapes to symbolize warmth.

Iranian handicrafts are a vibrant expression of the country’s rich cultural heritage, showcasing centuries of artistry and craftsmanship. From intricate Persian carpets, celebrated for their elaborate designs and vivid colors, to exquisite miniature paintings and calligraphy, Iranian artisans create works that blend tradition with unmatched skill.

Experts say that each Iranian handicraft is more than a product; it’s a narrative of history, artistry, and cultural pride, passed down through generations of dedicated artisans.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

