TEHRAN – As President Joe Biden's administration nears its end, the United States has unleashed what seems to be its final round of sanctions against Iran, aiming to cripple its economy and exert significant psychological and political pressure on its citizens.

Since 2021, the Biden Administration has maintained a hardline stance regarding sanctions against Iran, contrary to expectations of a shift from previous administrations' strategies.

These sanctions have targeted various Iranian activities, including the oil trade and military capabilities, with the goal of destabilizing Iran financially and swaying public opinion against the government.

A central tenet of U.S. hostility toward Iran

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Iran since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, targeting sectors like the economy, military, and science, mainly in response to Iran's nuclear program and its support for Resistance movements across West Asia.

Administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), these sanctions have evolved with different U.S. administrations.

Upon taking office, Biden was expected by some to adopt a different approach toward Iran compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and re-imposed stringent sanctions.

While Biden expressed a desire to rejoin the JCPOA and engage diplomatically, his administration has continued imposing new sanctions on Iran.

Biden’s sanctions target sectors like Iran's economy and oil trade, even when they are under the guise of "human rights" issues.

During the last 4 years, over 600 individuals and entities linked to Iran and Resistance groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansarullah have been sanctioned.

In Biden's final days, the U.S. Department of State intensified sanctions, targeting four institutions and six vessels allegedly involved in Iran's oil trade.

Additionally, individuals and entities linked to Iran's military programs, including UAVs and missiles, faced new sanctions.

Notably, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi of the IRGC ASF was sanctioned for his role in Iran’s ballistic missile program, alongside entities like Sanat Danesh Rahpuyan Aflak Company and Switzerland-based Illumove SA.

Ruthless economic aggression and its ramifications

The U.S. Department of State supposedly aims to "stem the flow of revenue" Iran allegedly uses to support "military activities abroad," hoping to weaken its regional influence.

Nevertheless, by targeting Iran's oil trade, the U.S. seeks economic pressure leading to political concessions.

This approach severely impacts ordinary Iranians, exacerbating financial struggles amid inflation, currency devaluation, and goods shortages, leading to significant humanitarian repercussions.

A ‘strategy’ that misses the mark

Despite U.S. attempts at economic strangulation, Iran has shown remarkable resilience and adaptation.

Sanctions intended to cripple military programs have inadvertently driven Iran to advance its defensive capabilities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF), for instance, continues to innovate with developments like the globally recognized Shaheed-136 drones, showcasing how Iran maintains and expands its military technology.

Operations True Promise I and II against the Israeli regime this year further highlighted the country's military prowess.

Iran's strategic pivot towards self-reliance and forging new international partnerships bypassing Western sanctions has been crucial.

The overarching goal of these sanctions was to devastate Iran's economy and prompt political change. However, Iran has adapted, innovated, and resisted external pressures instead of capitulating.

The sanctions have not halted Iran's military and nuclear developments but have encouraged national resilience, leading to greater self-reliance and adeptness at circumventing international restrictions.

Iran's economic adaptations, including growth in sectors like agriculture and a surge in domestic production, illustrate this resilience.

Strengthened diplomatic ties with China and Russia have provided alternative markets and financial systems, reducing U.S. sanctions' impact.

A legacy of sanctions

As Biden's term concludes, these sanctions will be part of his legacy—a strategy of economic pressure targeting the Iranian people.

Instead of de-escalation or diplomacy, the Biden administration might be seen as one that continued economic warfare with no success in bending Iran to U.S. policy demands.

This chapter of U.S.-Iran relations highlights the consistent hegemonic tactics employed by successive U.S. administrations in their attempts to undermine Iran.

As Iran asserts its sovereignty, these measures may lead to increased political and technological self-sufficiency, resulting in a more defiant nation against external pressures.

