TEHRAN – An article recently published in Foreign Affairs, titled "Iran and Russia’s Fragile Partnership" by Maria Snegovaya and Jon B. Alterman from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), provides a controversial take on the evolving relationship between Iran and Russia. By Garsha Vazirian

The authors argue for a divide-and-conquer strategy towards the two nations, advising American policymakers to adopt this approach.

The famous saying, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results," though often misattributed to Albert Einstein, aptly describes the persistent use of sanctions by Western policymakers— a strategy that often backfires.

Bias in analysis

CSIS, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, receives considerable funding from major defense contractors such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon Company, and General Atomics, along with significant support from the U.S. government.

This raises important concerns about potential biases in their analysis, particularly their aggressive stance on Iran-Russia relations. The perspectives offered often align with the interests of defense contractors, who profit from conflict and military engagements. For example, the think tank's reports on the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive exaggerated Ukraine's battlefield successes— claims that have since been unraveled.

Iran and Russia's “international agenda”

The article asserts, "Indeed, other than undermining Western hegemony, they [Iran and China] do not share any coherent international agenda." This overlooks the multifaceted partnership between Iran and Russia, especially their cooperation in Syria.

Tehran and Moscow’s joint efforts in combating ISIS and other terrorist groups have prevented Syria's collapse and regional destabilization. This collaboration is not merely about opposing Western hegemony but reflects a coherent agenda focused on regional stability.

Though both nations have faced similar Western pressures, creating opportunities to strengthen their relationship, their forthcoming strategic agreement, which is reportedly going to be signed in the near future, is expected to be comprehensive.

According to officials from both countries, it will cover various sectors, including energy, industry, transport, and agriculture, alongside newly emphasized defense and security components, extending beyond just "undermining Western hegemony."

Historical context and evolution of relations

The narrative that "the two states, geographically tied by the Caspian Sea, spent centuries as imperial rivals..." oversimplifies a complex historical relationship.

While tensions existed in the past, modern Iran-Russia relations have opened up increasing opportunities for mutual benefit. This is evident in their joint energy projects, military collaboration, and successful anti-terrorism campaign in Syria.

Despite numerous Western attempts to drive wedges between Tehran and Moscow, their strategic partnership has only strengthened.

Beyond regional aspirations

Another claim, "Although Iranians foster hegemonic aspirations, those aspirations are profoundly regional," fails to recognize the global dimensions of Iran and Russia's partnership.

Economic initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and participation in international organizations such as BRICS illustrate a broader strategic vision that transcends regional boundaries.

Resilience against sanctions

The article describes both nations as "international pariahs, subject to grueling sanctions..." and suggests that "If Washington steps up enforcement of sanctions..." it could significantly impact them. However, Iran and Russia have shown remarkable resilience, often assisting each other in navigating and circumventing sanctions. Their ability to adapt underscores the limitations of Western punitive measures.

Even assuming the Western sanctions aim to hurt Iran's economy to incite governmental overthrow, these measures have disproportionately impacted ordinary Iranians, limiting their access to essential goods. Consequently, Iranians have resisted Western pressures and refused to obey the Western policy-makers who try to make their country poor.

Sanctions against Russia have also backfired. John Mearsheimer, a prominent political science professor, noted in an interview with Global Times: “It's very clear that the economic sanctions [against Russia] have failed... The Russian economy is doing very well. If anything, it's the European economies that have been hurt by the sanctions.”

Immoral strategies

The statement that "The United States and its partners are right to undermine Iran's access to critical goods..." raises ethical concerns, as these sanctions have disproportionately affected ordinary Iranians. Despite hardships, Iranians have shown resilience, refusing to succumb to foreign pressures. The "maximum pressure" strategy has led to maximum resistance and, ultimately, maximum failure, as Iran continues to innovate and strengthen its alliances.

Despite these developments, the authors still advocate for "maximum pressure" policies for the incoming Trump administration. Figures like Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, Sebastian Gorka, and Pete Hegseth, expected to play significant roles in the upcoming administration, have promoted aggressive strategies that show the bipartisan foreign policy establishment of the U.S. is still addicted to asserting dominance.

The emergence of BRICS+ in global dynamics

While the authors have chosen to completely ignore it, the growing influence of BRICS+ (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates) challenges Western dominance.

At the recent BRICS+ summit in Kazan, Russia, discussions focused on creating a post-Bretton Woods monetary system, maximizing national currency use, and countering unilateral sanctions. The group's collective economic power now surpasses that of the G7, signaling a shift in global influence.

The misguided Western narrative

The article "Iran and Russia’s Fragile Partnership" offers a one-sided narrative that overlooks historical complexities and the resilience of Iran and Russia against Western policies.

By critically examining potential biases and misconceptions, it becomes clear that a more nuanced understanding of the Iran-Russia partnership is needed for informed geopolitical discourse.