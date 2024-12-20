Esteghlal held by Aluminum in PGPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Aluminum in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Esteghlal midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov converted his penalty in the 45th minute and Amin Kazemian leveled the score in the 63rd minute.

In Tehran, Nassaji edged past Havadar 1-0 in Tehran courtesy of Hamed Pakdel's goal in the second half.

On Saturday, PGPL Tractor host Shams Azar in Tabriz, Persepolis will play Mes , Gol Gohar meet Sepahan in Sirjan and Zob Ahan face Malavan in Isfahan.