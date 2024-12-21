IAF to host Wajdi Mouawad’s “Thirsty” 

TEHRAN-The play “Thirsty” by Wajdi Mouawad will be staged at the Entezami Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran from December 24.

Amir Shams is the director of the 65-minute play that has Mehdi Abuhamzeh, Saeed Babaei, Sahar Mesbah, Ava Azad, and Yeganeh Rajabi in the cast, Honaronline reported.

The play tells the story of two characters, Murdoch and Norvège, who represent different aspects of adolescence and the transition to adulthood. Murdoch realizes that adulthood is not as hopeful as he imagined, which leads him to frustration and anger.

Norvège has barricaded herself in her room unable to accept her changing body. Their stories build tension and culminate in them finding each other and fusing into an embrace, representing both salvation and damnation. The play reveals the difficult emotional experience of losing childhood hopes and ideals when facing the realities of the adult world.

Wajdi Mouawad, 56, is a Lebanese-Canadian writer, actor, and director. He is known in Canadian and French theater for politically engaged works such as the acclaimed play “Incendies” (2003). His works often revolve around family trauma, war, and the betrayal of youth.

“Thirsty” will remain until January 17, 2024, at the Iranian Artists Forum, situated at Artists Park on North Mousavi Street, Taleqani Street.

