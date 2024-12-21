Growing radical influence in Syria threatens regional stability, Leader’s advisor warns

TEHRAN – In a statement released through the Mehr News Agency, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution warned that the rise of radical groups in Syria will have grave consequences for the entire region.

Ali Akbar Velayati said regional leaders should prioritize cooperation among Muslim nations and avoid reliance on external powers like Washington “Any action that escalates tensions will have severe consequences,” he noted, pointing to Turkey’s support of terrorist factions that toppled President Bashar al-Assad’s government on December 8.

The Prominent members of the armed groups all have extremist roots, including their de facto leader Mohammad Al-Jolani who was a high-ranking member of both Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

“Regional allies have been warned that any contribution to fueling conflicts will quickly backfire. They are urged to align with Muslims and resist placing their trust in foreign powers,” Velayati added before condemning Israel’s occupation of new areas in Syria since the fall of Assad.