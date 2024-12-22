Iran's daily diesel production reaches 125m liters

TEHRAN – The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has announced a 15-million-liter increase in the country's daily diesel (gasoil) production over the past four months, elevating output from 111 million liters to 125 million liters per day.

Mohammad Ali Dadvar, deputy head of NIORDC, expressed optimism that with the commissioning of new units at the Abadan Refinery within the next two months, an additional three million liters of Euro 5 diesel will be added to the national fuel supply. This enhancement is expected to boost daily diesel production to approximately 128 to 130 million liters.

EF/MA