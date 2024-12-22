Hindu Temple to host handicrafts exhibition

TEHRAN- The Hindu Temple in Bandar Abbas, southern Hormozgan province, is scheduled to host a handicrafts exhibition from December 25 to 27.

This exhibition is a valuable opportunity to showcase the traditional arts of the talented women of Hormozgan and to acknowledge their role in preserving and promoting local culture and art, a provincial tourism chief has said.

The exhibit will feature a variety of handicraft works, including traditional embroidery, gilded embroidery, pottery, and weaving, Sanaz Ramaji explained on Sunday.

The modest temple was built in the early 20th century to serve the Indian community working for the British East India Company.

Its architecture features are a combination of Persian and Hindi architecture, which is one of the historical monuments in Hormozgan province. However, it lacks the vivid colors that are usually associated with Hindu temples.

Iranian handicrafts are a vibrant expression of the country’s rich cultural heritage, showcasing centuries of artistry and craftsmanship. From intricate Persian carpets, celebrated for their elaborate designs and vivid colors, to exquisite miniature paintings and calligraphy, Iranian artisans create works that blend tradition with unmatched skill.

Pottery and ceramics, often adorned with geometric or floral patterns, reflect the country’s historic connection to the Silk Road. Metalwork, including engraved copper and brass, highlights the precision of Iranian craftsmen, while turquoise inlaying, or Firoozeh-kubi, transforms jewelry and decorative items into cultural treasures.

Woodworking traditions such as Khatamkari, which is a form of marquetry, combine delicate inlaid pieces to create mesmerizing designs. Handwoven textiles, such as Pateh embroidery or Gabbeh rugs, represent regional identities and local stories.

Experts say that each Iranian handicraft is more than a product; it’s a narrative of history, artistry, and cultural pride, passed down through generations of dedicated artisans.

Currently, a selection of 13 cities and three villages in Iran have been registered by the World Council of Handicrafts as “world cities of handicrafts”.

