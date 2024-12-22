Pope condemns “cruelty” of Israeli attacks on Gaza

For the second time in as many days, Pope Francis has denounced the “cruelty” of the Israeli attacks on Gaza

“And with pain I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty, of the children being machine-gunned, of the bombings of schools and hospitals. What cruelty,” he said after his weekly Angelus prayer, according to Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, the pope had referenced the bombardment of children and said: “This is cruelty. This is not war. I wanted to say this because it touches the heart.”