Plight of Palestinians: Israeli genocide shows no sign of abating 

TEHRAN- Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the international community’s deafening silence over the regime’s atrocities in the besieged territory.

Israeli jet fighters pounded a school in Gaza City on Sunday morning killing at least eight Palestinians, including children.

Displaced families had sought refuge in the Musa Bin Nusayr School.

The Israeli military claimed that Hamas used the school as a command center to carry out attacks against the regime’s forces. It, however, failed to provide any evidence to back up the claim.

In the northern town of Beit Lahiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital said the Israeli army ordered staff to evacuate the medical site and move patients to another facility.

Hussam Abu Safiya added that it was "next to impossible" because staff did not have ambulances to move patients.

Nonetheless, Israeli forces carried out fresh attacks on the barely functioning Kamal Adwan Hospital.

On Saturday, the hospital had come under heavy Israeli shelling. The Israeli army had previously threatened to blow up the facility.

Elsewhere, the Israeli military killed five Palestinians in Rafah and Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Israel has killed more than 45,250 Palestinians including 17,000 children since launching its war of genocide on Gaza on October 7 last year.

It has not only razed residential buildings to the ground but has also bombed hospitals and schools.

According to international law, targeting hospitals and medical personnel intentionally, and as a strategy of war is a war crime.

But Israel has brazenly violated international law with impunity.

The humanitarian director for Save the Children International has raised the alarm about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Winter’s upon us and it’s very bitterly cold. What we hear from children and their families is that they’re so ill-equipped. It’s difficult for families to live with any dignity in this context,” Rachel Cummings told Al Jazeera from Deir el-Balah.

She added that there is open sewage in the street, and access to food and clean water remains extremely difficult.

Cummings also called for ending Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

“We need an immediate ceasefire, we need the world to stop the bombing of children in Gaza, and we need safe passage and access to humanitarian assistance,” she said.

The situation is worse in northern Gaza where Israeli forces have been widely accused of ethnically cleansing Palestinians from that region over the past three months.

Israel began a renewed military offensive in northern Gaza in early October this year.

Israel has hindered the provision of essentials such as food to the Gaza Strip, in particular to the north. The regime has used starvation as a method of warfare to implement its expansionist plans.

Escalating attacks in northern Gaza are in line with Israel’s attempts to displace all Palestinians from the area and pave the way for settlers to move in.

Israeli relentless attacks come as efforts are underway to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

But for now, truce talks are just a political subterfuge for the regime to achieve its objectives in northern Gaza and beyond.

Israel’s Western allies, in particular the United States as well as regional Arab countries, have repeatedly called for ending Israel’s war on Gaza. But they have fallen short of taking any effective measures in this regard. They just pay lip service to pacify growing opposition against Israel’s crimes in Gaza.