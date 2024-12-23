Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16: Persepolis to play Sepahan

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team will play defending champions Sepahan in 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

The match will be held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Shams Azar will host the most decorated team Esteghlal in Qazvin.

The Round of 16 matches has been scheduled for Feb. 12 to 15.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Round of 16:

*Gol Gohar vs. Kheybar

*Sanat Naft vs. Besat Kermanshah

*Sepahan vs. Persepolis

*Mes Rafsanjan vs. Nassaji

*Pakan vs. Foolad

*Shams Azar vs. Esteghlal

*Malavan vs. Zob Ahan

*Shahrdari Noshahr vs. Palayesh Naft Bandar Abbas