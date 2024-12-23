Ties with Egypt will strengthen Iran’s regional strategy, says former MP

TEHRAN – In an interview with ISNA, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the former spokesperson of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, underscored the significance of Iran's diplomatic engagement with Egypt.

He highlighted that strengthening ties with Egypt is crucial for Iran to strengthen its position as a formidable power in West Asia and East Africa.

Abbaszadeh remarked, "Egypt is one of the most important countries in the region, and due to its specific cultural and historical characteristics, there are many common grounds between Iran and Egypt." He emphasized that collaboration with Egypt could pave the way for Iran to form a powerful alliance in Africa, enhancing its geopolitical influence.

The former lawmaker noted that the success of foreign diplomacy is intrinsically linked to domestic strength. "The reality of diplomacy today is that each actor in the world can play in the international arena to the extent of their power," he stated. Abbaszadeh called for a unified effort among all branches of government to focus on bolstering internal power, which he believes is essential for effective international engagement.

He elaborated, "Foreign policy is a continuation of domestic policy. Therefore, the stronger we are in terms of economic conditions and social cohesion, the more influential we will be internationally." According to him, enhancing social capital directly contributes to governmental strength, enabling a more robust presence on the global stage.

Abbaszadeh also addressed the complexities of international relations, emphasizing that countries often choose their partners based on national interests. "We must pay attention to this collection of factors," he advised, acknowledging that while some elements influencing relationships are within Iran's control, others may not be.

Iran and Egypt are on the path to restoring diplomatic ties after a series of high-ranking meetings in recent months. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Cairo last week to attend a D-8 summit. There, he held talks with several foreign counterparts including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

