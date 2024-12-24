Flare gas emissions at South Pars to be reduced to 3 mcm

TEHRAN - The South Pars Gas Complex, a series of refineries processing Iran's largest gas field, currently burns 7.8 million cubic meters of gas per day in its flare systems. However, by the end of 2025, the country plans to reduce this flare gas emission by nearly two-thirds, aiming for a target of three million cubic meters per day, according to the complex's Head Gholam-Abbas Hosseini.

During a recent media tour of the complex, Hosseini outlined the significant improvements made in gas production, with the complex injecting 130 billion cubic meters of gas into the national grid over the past eight months.

This marks an increase of 1.2 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year. The country remains highly dependent on natural gas, with around 90 percent of its energy consumption linked to gas, including major uses in electricity generation and gasoline production.

He also highlighted the critical role of the South Pars gas field in meeting domestic energy demands, noting that the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, one of the main consumers of natural gas, is crucial for gasoline production.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hosseini discussed efforts to reduce the duration of major maintenance projects at South Pars.

“This year, the average downtime for essential maintenance has been cut from 45 days to between 18 and 25 days. Plans for next year have already been developed, with further improvements aimed at maintaining continuous production and refining capabilities,” he noted.

The official emphasized that South Pars is fully prepared to meet the winter demand for gas, and with improved operational readiness, the complex is poised to face any challenges in the coming months. However, he stressed the importance of better managing gas consumption across the country.

Despite the high production levels, Iran’s energy consumption remains problematic. Hosseini pointed out that the country’s energy intensity is 3.3 times higher than the global average. This inefficient use of energy is one of the main factors contributing to the gas imbalance, with excessive domestic consumption straining available resources.

The official also noted that many countries are astonished when they learn that Iran consumes 850 million cubic meters of gas daily, with some mistakenly assuming that figure refers to annual consumption rather than daily usage. This highlights the need for greater energy conservation and management measures to align Iran’s consumption patterns with global standards and ensure a more sustainable energy future.

EF/MA