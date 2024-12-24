Ex-Esteghlal winger Ravankhah takes charge of Havadar

TEHRAN – Omid Ravankhah was named as new head coach of Iranian top-flight club Havadar on Tuesday.

He replaced Mehdi Rahmati, who left the club following poor results.

Ravankhah, 38, most recently worked as head coach in first division side Paykan football team.

He started his coaching career in Sepidrood in 2017 and has also coached Kheybar, Baadraan and Saipa.

Havadar are bottom side of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with just eight points in 13 matches.

Ravankhah played for Esteghlal from 2007 to 2011.