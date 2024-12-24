All religions should unite in pursuit of peace, Zarif says in Christmas message

TEHRAN – Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and his wife Maryam Imaniyeh visited a church in Tehran on Tuesday, December 24, to congratulate Christians worldwide on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ and Christmas.

In a video message delivered in English, the couple said, “Now is the time for people of all faiths to unite in the pursuit of peace.”

Following is the text of the message:

Hello. Happy Christmas and good wishes for the holiday season! I’m Javad Zarif, and you may remember me from my time as Iran’s foreign minister. I’m here with Maryam, my better half.

And I’m the wife of the now Vice President for Strategic Affairs.

I wish all a very merry Christmas!

Together we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Christians around the world on the blessed occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ; a revered prophet for all Muslims.

Jesus, and his mother Mary—whom I am proud to be named after—hold an exalted place in our Holy Book, the Quran, which says: "O Mary, indeed God has chosen you, purified you, and chosen you above the women of the worlds."

To Muslims, like Christians, Jesus is a true example of peace, justice, and compassion: universal values that unite us all as humans.

Yet today, we face a painful reality. The ideals that Jesus taught us often seem far away from the world we live in, where so many innocents suffer.

As we reflect on this Christmas, let us join hands to alleviate the suffering of children in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen—and indeed around the world. Let us come together, irrespective of our faiths, to restore dignity, hope, and a sense of justice to those in need.

I particularly urge our Christian brethren in the West to reflect on how policies pushed by Israel have distorted your governments’ moral compasses—even as they clearly contradict your own national interests and compromise your own safety at home.

Today, Netanyahu and his cohorts seek to embroil the West in new misadventures which only serve their personal interests. This threatens to drag the world into yet another cycle of endless wars. Now, more than ever, we must prioritize peace and justice over the divisive agendas of these warmongers, who thrive in chaos.

The escalating tensions in the Middle East could lead us to an uncontrollable global crisis. In an era where advanced weaponry and global interconnectivity amplify the consequences of armed conflict, a third world war would be catastrophic for all humanity. And there will be no winners.

The resurgence of extremist groups in the Middle East is a common security threat to humanity. Combating this threat requires a comprehensive and inclusive approach that includes political, cultural, and spiritual efforts to address the root causes of extremism.

Now is the time for people of all faiths to unite in the pursuit of peace. Together, we can foster dialogue, understanding, and collaboration, laying the groundwork for lasting peace and stability.

May this Christmas bring joy, blessings, and peace to you and your loved ones.

And may the light of Jesus Christ inspire our hearts to embrace love, justice, and harmony.

Merry Christmas.