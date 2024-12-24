Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival concludes

TEHRAN-The 20th Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival wrapped up at the City Theater in Tehran on Monday.

A part of the ceremony was dedicated to honoring the Iranian actress and puppeteer Maryam Saadat, Mehr reported.

The tribute was conducted with the presence of the veteran film director, actress, screenwriter, and puppeteer Marzieh Boroomand, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Nadereh Rezai, head of the General Directorate of Dramatic Arts Atabak Naderi, and the festival secretary Amir Soltan-Ahmadi.

Born in Tehran, Maryam Saadat, 66, obtained her bachelor’s degree in puppetry. She began her career by presenting puppet shows and worked also as a dubbing artist, director, and TV presenter. She is best known for “Grandma's House” (1987), “Tabeta Tales” (1994), “Without Description” (2002), “Great Troubles” (2014), and “Born in 1987” (2016).

The ceremony continued with awarding the winners of different sections.

This year’s edition of the festival included outdoor shows, international performances, a playwriting competition, a 100-second short film category for virtual platforms, and exhibitions showcasing technical innovations in puppetry.

Alongside performances, the festival hosted specialized panels, workshops, and discussions to provide participants with further insights into the art of puppetry. This year’s festival was held under the theme “White Dream of Friendship”.

Since its inception in 1989, the Tehran-Mobarak Festival has established itself as a prestigious cultural gathering in Iran, attracting puppet theater troupes from around the world. The festival not only showcases international talent but also promotes the rich tradition of puppet theater.

Photo: Nadereh Rezai (L) Marzieh Boroomand (C) and Maryam Saadat at the closing ceremony of the 20th Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival at the Tehran’s City Theater, December 23, 2024.

SS/