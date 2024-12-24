Filmmaker Pouran Derakhshandeh appointed Iran’s ambassador for UNESCO intangible heritage

TEHRAN - Prominent Iranian filmmaker Pouran Derakhshandeh has been named Iran's ambassador for intangible cultural heritage to UNESCO.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday, hosted by the Tehran Intangible Heritage Center, which brought together journalists and theater professionals.

Derakhshandeh, known for her films that explore social and cultural themes, was asked to sharpen her focus on promoting Iranian intangible heritage in her work, particularly traditions preserved and practiced by women.

Atousa Momeni, head of the Tehran Intangible Heritage Center, highlighted the significance of the appointment. “Our mission includes raising awareness, capacity building, and networking. As we succeeded in implementing these goals during a multimedia cultural heritage festival, we aim to set a similar example here,” she said.

Momeni also emphasized the importance of using media as a tool to promote intangible heritage. “Over the past two years, UNESCO has stressed the role of media in transmitting intangible heritage. We see this project as a means to convey these concepts through theater to various age groups, making it a priority for us,” she added.

Explaining Derakhshandeh’s selection, Momeni remarked, “All of Ms. Derakhshandeh’s work reflects intangible heritage. As a woman, she has delved into the lives of women and their cultural legacy. This marks the first time we proposed the idea of having an ambassador for intangible heritage to UNESCO, and we are proud to introduce her in this role.”

Currently, a total of 26 cultural elements such as the Radif of Iranian music and Naqqali (Iranian dramatic story-telling) have been registered on the UNESCO list for the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

AM