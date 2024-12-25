Iran asks UN to respond to Israel's official admission of Haniyeh's killing

TEHRAN- In a letter to the President of the Security Council, Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeed Iravani asked the international organization to take appropriate measures in response to Israel's official claim of responsibility for the July 31st assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"This audacious and shameless confession to the assassination of a political leader within the sovereign territory of a United Nations Member State once again underscores the international responsibility of the Israeli regime for its acts of terrorism and aggression," Iravani wrote adding that Israel is now "desperately attempting to justify and legitimize its past and future acts of aggression against Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Israeli War Minister Yisrael Katz stated on Monday that the regime intends to assassinate Yemeni leaders, similar to how it took the life of Haniyeh.

The Palestinian leader was killed with a short-range projectile targeting his Tehran guesthouse hours after he had attended the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iravani pointed out that the Israeli minister "shamelessly" admitting to the terror act only proves the righteousness of Iran's October response to Haniyeh's assassination. Tehran targeted Israeli military sites with approximately 200 ballistic missiles under Operation True Promise II.

"The Security Council must not allow the continued impunity of a regime that flagrantly defies international law, destabilizes the region, and threatens and endangers international peace and security. The continued silence of the Security Council, entrusted with the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, would not only embolden this terrorist regime for the commission of more atrocious crimes but also undermine the core principles upon which the United Nations was founded," the envoy concluded.