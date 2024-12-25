Iran ready to set up joint sci-tech park in Iraq

TEHRAN – Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has announced the country’s readiness to establish a joint science and technology park in Iraq.

The official also expressed Iran's interest in attracting talented and motivated Iraqi students, particularly to the universities of border cities.

“We have only set the condition that the Iraqi students are required to study in Persian,” Simaei-Sarraf said, adding that the Iraqi administration has welcomed the condition, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with Haider Abd Dahed, the Iraqi deputy minister of higher education. Both officials emphasized their interests in expanding scientific ties through exchanging students, research, and technology.

During the meeting, the Iraqi official proposed granting 100 scholarships to Iranian students to study in Iraq.

Referring to Iran’s successful experiences in the development of the technology ecosystem, Dahed said, “We have taken Iran’s experience as a role model in establishing science and technology parks, and in this regard, have passed regulations in the parliament.”

The potential of establishing a joint science and technology park in Iraq has been examined by experts and will be finalized at the joint meeting of Iran-Iraq universities in Karbala, the Iraqi official noted.

Referring to the significant number of Iraqi students in Iran, Dahed said, “We would like Iraqi students to study in Persian to get more familiar with Iranian culture and knowledge.”

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, said the Iranian faculty members and post-graduate students can take sabbaticals in Iraq as one of the possible ways to further develop scientific relations between the two countries.

The official also welcomed Dahed’s proposal for attracting Iranian students in case necessary measures are taken to lay the grounds for their education in Iraq.

In the end, Dahed, on behalf of the Iraqi minister of higher education, invited Simaei-Sarraf to attend the joint meeting of Iran-Iraq universities which is planned to be held in Karbala.

Iran has capacity to accept more Iraqi students

On Monday, Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Iranian science ministry, held a meeting with Dahed.

Highlighting the importance of developing scientific and technological relations between the two neighboring countries, Rezaei-Far said the country’s universities hold the capacity to accept more Iraqi students.

The Iraqi official, for his part, said visiting Iran’s scientific, technological, and innovative activities can be a good experience for Iraqi students.

Referring to close relationships between the two countries, the official stressed the need to eliminate obstacles to scientific interactions.

Rezaei-Far also said the exchange of professors and students, the establishment of joint science and technology parks, and the implementation of joint research projects, can develop strategic partnership between the two ministries.

He went on to say that the implementation of decisions made by the joint scientific committee of the two countries, and the working groups in technology, innovation and research projects, along with the approval of agreed-upon regulations by the parties, will enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Developing scientific and technological ties can address the challenges of Iraqi students studying in Iran, and boost cultural and scientific relations between Iran and Iraq, Rezaei-Far noted.

