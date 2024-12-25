“Ja'far ibn Abi Talib” painting unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN- The painting titled "Ja'far ibn Abi Talib," created by Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin, was unveiled during a ceremony on Monday at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran. This artwork depicts a portrait of Ja'far ibn Abi Talib, the brother of Imam Ali (AS).

Speaking at the ceremony, Ruholamin shared that following a recent speech by Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who emphasized the importance of portraying the personalities of Hamza, the Prophet Muhammad’s uncle, and Ja'far ibn Abi Talib in films and series, he felt inspired to bring his artistic vision to life in a more immediate way.

About three months prior, Ruholamin set out to create a painting dedicated to Hamza, recognizing him as a pivotal figure in the early support of Islam in Mecca.

As a result of Hamza's significance, he decided to start working on a piece honoring him. Following the unveiling of the "Hamza" artwork, Ruholamin collaborated with the Art Bureau to present the "Ja'far ibn Abi Talib" painting.

The artist noted that alongside the main piece, four sketches that contributed to the final artwork were also on display, allowing attendees to appreciate the development process of the painting.

Ruholamin further described the dimensions of the "Ja'far ibn Abi Talib" painting, which measures 100x150 centimeters. He explained that this work was completed with the intention of portraying Ja'far ibn Abi Talib as a notable commander in Islamic history. The design aims to highlight his significance as a military figure while subtly referencing his resemblance to the portrait of Imam Ali (AS).

Ja'far ibn Abi Talib is remembered as a companion and cousin of the Prophet Muhammad, and as the elder brother of Imam Ali (AS).

