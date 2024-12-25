10 Iranian short films, animations participate in Spanish festival

TEHRAN-Ten short films and animations from Iran are present at the 25th Salas de los Infantes Short Film Festival in Burgos, Spain, from December 26 to 28.

The Iranian participants include “Command” directed by Farshid Abdi, “The Pure” by Masoud Mashouf, “Life’s Wheel” by Zahra Hosseini, “The Endings” by Daniel Ghasemian, Mehr news reported.

The rest of the contenders at the event include “The Sound of Clouds” by Mohammad Lotfali, “10” by Faryad Khosraviani, “Paper Rocket” by Rahrang Animation Studio, “The Morgue” by Majid Farzolahi, “The Small Red, Big Blue” by Asghar Besharati and Hamed Nabavi, and “Damji” by Nazanin Chitsaz.

The films will be screened in various competition and out-of-competition sections of the three-day festival.

