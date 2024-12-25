Christmas celebrations illuminate New Jolfa neighborhood

ISFAHAN- The New Jolfa neighborhood, one of the most picturesque and historic quarters of Isfahan, is glowing with lights and decorations in the lead-up to the New Year.

It is time when hundreds of citizens and tourists alike flock to this vibrant area to experience the festive atmosphere and unique cultural attractions of Armenian Christmas celebrations.

A similar atmosphere can more or less be found in many other cities across Iran, such as Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz, Rasht, Bandar Anzali, and Arak where decorations are put up, and some shops take on the spirit and ambiance of the event.

Christmas, a Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH), is celebrated on December 25 by Roman Catholics and Protestants. However, Orthodox Christians and Armenians observe Christmas Eve on January 6, followed by Christmas Day on January 7.

Located along the southern bank of the Zayandehrud River, New Jolfa stands out as a hub of cultural and architectural significance. Its roots date back to the Safavid era, and it comes alive every winter with the joy and enthusiasm of Christmas.

Over the years, many investors have transformed its historic houses into boutique hotels, cafés, restaurants, and galleries, making it a favorite destination for those seeking holiday cheer.

During this festive season, Armenian residents of Isfahan adorn their homes and storefronts with strings of lights, floral wreaths, and colorful ornaments. The beauty of the neighborhood’s streets, passageways, and squares, many of which lead to centuries-old churches, is further accentuated by the festive decorations. The unique blend of historical architecture and vibrant Christmas ambiance draws not only Armenian locals but also other Isfahan residents and tourists, creating a warm and lively winter experience.

One of the most frequented spots is the path leading to the Safavid-era Vank Cathedral. This picturesque route, lined with centuries-old homes converted into cafés and restaurants adorned with Christmas-themed decorations, serves as a gateway to the magnificent church.

The western part of this area features a charming alleyway, adorned with floral and light decorations, that leads to a small square named Jolfa Sq. Located in the heart of the Armenian quarter, this square is surrounded by columned verandas, adding to its enchanting atmosphere.

The surrounding shops, cafés, and seating areas make it a popular gathering spot during New Year’s celebrations, attracting locals and visitors to revel in the neighborhood’s festive spirit.

Armenians are the largest Christian community in Iran, with an estimated population of 100,000, about 10,000 of whom reside in Isfahan province, according to available data.

The Armenian community was established in the region during the Safavid era, when Shah Abbas I relocated Armenian families to Iran, settling them in the southern part of the Zayanderud. The district, initially named “New Jolfa” after their homeland, expanded over time and became home to additional neighborhoods established by migrants from Yerevan and Tabriz.

Today, New Jolfa remains a symbol of cultural harmony in Isfahan, where Zoroastrians, Jews, Christians, and Muslims coexist peacefully. This historic neighborhood exemplifies the region’s tradition of interfaith harmony, making it a unique and cherished part of Iran’s cultural landscape.

Once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy, Isfahan remains one of Iran’s most prominent tourist destinations. It is renowned for its breathtaking Islamic architecture, including stunning mosques, palaces, and bazaars. Visitors can explore Persian gardens and walk along the city’s tree-lined boulevards, soaking in the beauty and history at every turn. The city’s architectural marvels, such as Naghsh-e Jahan Square—one of the largest squares in the world—make it a jewel of town planning.

Isfahan is known as “Nesf-e-Jahan,” or “half the world,” symbolizing its historic significance. The Zayandeh-Rood River, often called the city’s “life-giving river,” adds to the city’s natural beauty, enhancing its allure for tourists.

