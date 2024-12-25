IRGC Navy chief says "no white flag shall fly" against hostile forces

TEHRAN – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, has declared that Iran “will not raise the white flag,” underscoring the country's commitment to maintaining security and sovereignty in its waters without surrendering to external pressures.

Tangsiri asserted that no foreign vessels have intruded into Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The rear admiral further remarked that there have been no significant threats in recent times, adding that “security is fully established in the Persian Gulf.”

He noted that the foreign presence in the territorial waters of other countries in the Persian Gulf does not pose a threat to Iran's security.

The rear admiral reiterated that foreign entities in the Persian Gulf do not have the right to enter Iranian waters or those under Iranian naval supervision, maintaining a distance of more than 48 nautical miles from the coast.

Regarding the readiness of the naval forces, Tangsiri explained that the preparedness of the armed forces stems from the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as continuous oversight by central command and support from the military headquarters.

“We are 100% ready to respond to any threat in the sea,” he affirmed.

He also highlighted the extensive reach of Iranian naval forces, noting, “Our forces have gone beyond the Persian Gulf into the oceans, and today, both the IRGC’s and the Iranian Army's Navy are securing not only our territorial waters but also the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.”

On the topic of escorting commercial and cargo ships, Tangsiri stated, “We escort these ships, and thankfully, today the shipping lanes are fully secure, which is a testament to the readiness of our forces.”