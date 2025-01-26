Iranian Navy task force deployed to the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden

TEHRAN – The 100th combat and operational task force of Iran's Navy has set sail for distant waters with a mission that extends beyond combat and intelligence operations to include training duties.

Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, Deputy Commander of the Navy, and various commanders and officials attended the deployment on Sunday.

This task force, consisting of the logistic support ships Bushehr and Lavan, will conduct patrols in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

Since 2008, the Iranian Navy has been deploying combat and operational task forces to ensure the security of shipping lanes and combat piracy.

The Navy's task forces have been regarded as pivotal in assisting vessels in distress, conducting military engagements, visiting allied ports, and escorting commercial ships upon request.

These missions demonstrate Iran's commitment to enhancing maritime security and fostering international cooperation within the region.