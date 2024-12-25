Al-Jolani's FM Issues 'warning' to Iran amidst submission to Israeli Aggression

TEHRAN – The newly appointed “foreign minister” in Syria's recently formed government, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, made a statement against Tehran on Tuesday.

“We warn Iran against spreading chaos in Syria, and we hold them accountable for the repercussions of their latest remarks,” al-Shibani wrote on X.

Following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8, the Israeli regime has brazenly invaded Syrian territory and conducted airstrikes on hundreds of locations across the country.

They have made significant advances into regions such as Western Damascus and the strategically important Mount Hermon, which offers a vantage point over the capital.

Their incursion into a demilitarized zone set up by a 1974 ceasefire constitutes a clear breach of international law.

The regime faced no opposition from Syria's new de facto leadership, headed by Mohammad al-Jolani (also known as Ahmed al-Sharaa) of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

“We are not about to engage in conflict with Israel,” al-Jolani said after repeated Israeli aggressions.

He added, “We seek to establish good relations with Israel.”

In recent days, Syrian youths have demonstrated against Israeli occupation in the villages of Hawdh al-Yarmouk and Sosseh in southern Syria.

Amid the protests, the Israeli military opened fire on the demonstrators, injuring one individual. Al-Shibani or any other prominent HTS member has yet to address the shooting.