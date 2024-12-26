Israeli attack on journalists’ vehicle a war crime: Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the Israeli airstrike on journalists’ vehicle in Gaza constitutes a "war crime".

The strike killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital overnight, the Health Ministry said early Thursday. The strike hit the vehicle outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the territory. The journalists were working for the local Quds News Network.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said journalists and media personnel working in conflict zones are immune from any attack under international humanitarian law.

Highlighting the killing of over 200 journalists during the 15 months of the Israeli carnage in Gaza, he noted that the occupation regime targets media in order cover up the extent of crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

Baghaei called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to add the new crime to the genocide case filed against the Israeli regime, IRNA reported.

So far, the Israeli war in Gaza has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians and left over 107,800 others injured.