Subsidized foreign currency allocation for essential goods exceeds $11b

TEHRAN – The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has allocated over $11 billion for the import of essential goods, medicines, and medical equipment at preferential exchange rates since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) through Thursday, December 26.

According to the CBI, more than $2.3 billion has been provided for the import of medicines, pharmaceutical raw materials, and medical equipment during this period, IRNA reported.

Additionally, essential and agricultural commodities such as wheat, oilseeds, and livestock feed have received over $8.7 billion in preferential foreign currency allocations.

This substantial allocation reflects ongoing efforts to ensure the availability of critical supplies amidst economic pressures.

