‘UNESCO-listed Armenian Monastic Ensembles in good condition’

TEHRAN – The director of the World Heritage base for the Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran has assured that its five UNESCO-registered churches and chapels are well-preserved and active.

Alen Grigour on Friday emphasized that there is no cause for concern regarding the condition of Iran’s UNESCO-designated churches [and chapels], ISNA reported.

“Comprehensive cooperation among related organizations ensures the proper preservation and functionality of these culturally and historically significant sites.”

These sites include Saint Thaddeus Monastery (Qara Kelisa), Saint Stepanos Monastery, the Church of Mary in Darreh Sham village, the Chupan Chapel in Jolfa, and the Chapel of Dzordzor in Maku, he said.

Grigour highlighted that while some of these churches are more active in hosting Armenian religious ceremonies, all are used for various celebrations and events.

“Religious ceremonies, such as the annual pilgrimage to Saint Thaddeus Monastery, are organized seamlessly with support from local authorities, including the governor’s office, the Red Crescent Society, firefighting departments, and law enforcement.”

For instance, the August pilgrimage to Qara Kelisa last year drew approximately 4,000 pilgrims, Grigour added.

Addressing funding and workforce concerns, he confirmed that there are no significant budgetary issues. “Restoration projects are consistently followed up through the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Although there is occasional need for additional staff, financial resources for preservation, including contributions from benefactors, have been sufficient.”

The five monuments represent a blend of architectural styles from the Byzantine, Persian, Eastern Orthodox, Assyrian, Persian, Muslim, and Armenian cultures.

Saint Thaddeus Monastery

The Saint Thaddeus Monastery ensemble is in two zones, the first of which covers an area of 29.85 hectares and comprises four chapels and the monastery itself. The main church—the so-called White Church—is built on a Greek cross plan. It has an umbrella-shaped dome and a bell tower. There is also a Black Church, the oldest part of the ensemble, which is also crowned by a dome. There are also three more chapels to the northeast of the main monastery.

The second zone is about 2 kilometers away to the southeast of the monastery, occupies an area of 1.98 hectares, and is the location of a fifth chapel, the Chapel of Sandokt. In one of the two cemeteries next to this chapel there is a sarcophagus.

Saint Stepanos Monastery

The Saint Stepanos Monastery ensemble is in the gorge of the Aras River, which borders Azerbaijan. The ensemble includes the main monastery church, the Darreh Sham chapel, and the Chupan chapel. The central zone of the monastery is in an area of 72.06 hectares

The length of the church, built in a Greek cross form, is 27 meters and its height is 25 meters. A four-pillared entrance is topped by a bell tower built in two levels; the first level is rectangular in shape, and at the second level there are pillars supporting an umbrella-shaped dome. Built in the style of Armenian religious architecture, it has cut-stone fascia. Within the church there are paintings that are based on similar ones at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, which is a blend of Christian and Islamic art forms.

Chapel of Dzordzor

The old Chapel of Dzordzor lies in the Makuchay River valley, occupying an area of 0.79 hectares. What is present now is a remnant of the large monastery that once existed there, as the entire chapel has been shifted to a new location 600 meters away due to submergence resulting from a dam that was built on the river.

Before the building was dismantled, detailed plans were made and the dismantled elements numbered so that they could be reassembled to the same design at the new site.

