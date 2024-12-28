‘Smartening mining sector necessary to improve productivity’

TEHRA- The head of Iran's Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said smartening is the only solution to improve the productivity of mines and mining industries.

Mohammad Aghajanlu stated that according to the Leader's order, mining sector has the ability to replace oil sector in the economy, adding: “To achieve this, this sector must be equipped with the necessary tools.”

Iran's mining sector plays a pivotal role in the country’s economy, contributing significantly to non-oil export revenues. With over 68 types of minerals, including large reserves of iron ore, copper, zinc, and rare earth elements, the nation ranks among the world’s top 15 mineral-rich countries.

The country boasts more than 10,000 active mines, employing hundreds of thousands of workers directly and indirectly. Key mining hubs such as Yazd, Kerman, and East Azerbaijan provinces are home to extensive operations, including extraction and processing facilities for metals and minerals critical to domestic industries and global markets.

Recent years have seen substantial investments in the sector to boost production capacity and modernize infrastructure. The government has also prioritized the development of downstream industries, particularly in steel and aluminum production, to maximize value addition and reduce reliance on raw material exports.

Moreover, Iran’s strategic location, with access to both the Persian Gulf and Caspian Sea, positions it as a key player in regional and international trade of mining products. Despite challenges posed by international sanctions, the mining industry continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability, leveraging domestic resources and fostering collaborations with friendly nations.

With the ongoing focus on sustainability and technological innovation, the mining sector is poised to maintain its upward trajectory and further cement its status as a cornerstone of Iran's economic development.

