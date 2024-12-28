Conference on management of technology, innovation slated for January

TEHRAN – The 14th Conference on Management of Technology and Innovation is scheduled to be held on January 8 and 9 in Tehran.

The Iranian Association for Management of Technology (IRAMOT) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that has been established with the aim of promoting education, training, and research in the fields of technology and innovation management.

On the sidelines of the conference, an exhibition on innovation and technology will be held.

Attracting over 1,000 companies and institutions engaged in innovation and knowledge-based economy, the exhibition will serve as a platform for recruiting human forces in these institutions.

This exhibition is supposed to be a job fair for students of science and technology policy, and technology management. It will be an opportunity for networking and attracting experts in the technology and innovation ecosystem.

IRAMOT

Founded in 2003, IRAMOT is the country’s top scientific association, with over 5000 members. The association brings together the best of industry and academia in the field and conducts various activities including organizing conferences and workshops, publishing newsletters and books, as well as acting as a national information exchange hub on teaching and research issues in MOT.

The IRAMOT Annual Conference stands as the premier gathering of leaders from industry, academia, and policy-making in the fields of Innovation and Technology Management across the West Asia.

Each year, this prestigious event attracts over 500 participants, facilitating invaluable discussions and insights on the latest challenges and trends in specific sectors. High-ranking managers from national and international companies actively engage in expert panels, sharing their perspectives and experiences to drive forward the conversation on innovation and technology management.

Iran moves up in GII 2024 ranking

According to the 2024 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) report, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ranking in knowledge and technology output, as well as business sophistication has improved from 55 and 117 in 2023 to 49 and 110 in 2024, respectively.

Also, the country’s ranking in market sophistication and infrastructure has risen by two positions from 19 and 97 in 2023 to 17 and 95 in 2024.

The Global Innovation Index ranks the world’s leading economies according to their innovation capabilities.

According to this year’s report, Iran ranks second among the countries of the Central and Southern Asian region, unchanged compared with the last two years.

India and Kazakhstan ranked first and third, respectively.

Iran ranks 5 among the 38 lower-middle-income group economies, which has improved compared to the 2023 ranking (6).

As stated in the 2024 edition, over the past four years (2020-2024), the statistical confidence interval for the ranking of Iran in the GII 2024 is between ranks 56 and 80.

Iran performed better in innovation outputs (48) than in innovation inputs (85) in 2024.

Published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the report ranks Iran first in Market capitalization, and Trademarks by origin.

It ranks 3, 5, 8, 17, 19, 23, and 35 in Software spending, Gross capital formation, Graduates in science and engineering, market sophistication, Domestic market scale, Intangible asset intensity, and Tertiary education, respectively.

Iran (Islamic Republic of) ranks highest in Market sophistication (17), Knowledge and technology outputs (49), Creative outputs (52), and Human capital and research (64).

The GII has ranked Tehran as the world’s 38th–largest science and technology (S&T) cluster this year, down from 35 last year, according to a report released on Tuesday by the UN’s WIPO.

