IRGC chief lauds Yemeni Resistance, anticipates their victory

TEHRAN – Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has praised the Yemeni Resistance movement, Ansarullah, for its steadfastness in the ongoing conflict with the Israeli regime.

During an interview with Yemen's Al-Masirah TV on Saturday, Salami emphasized the resilience and strength of the Yemeni people, saying, "Today, the motivations of the Resistance are stronger than ever."

He refuted claims from adversaries that the Resistance Front has lost strength, insisting that Ansarullah's power is as strong as ever.

"Ansarullah has so far performed brilliantly, and no particular incident has occurred that would change this," he stated.

Salami also highlighted the massive gatherings of the Yemeni people in support of Gaza, affirming, "Today, Yemen is strong and victorious, thanks to the will and faith of the Yemeni people."

Further praising the Yemeni nation for their courageous defense of the Palestinian people amid the Israeli onslaught in Gaza, Salami said, "The Yemenis will continue their Resistance and will ultimately emerge victorious."

In a recent military advancement, the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully initiated a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on an airport in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Military Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the operation led to casualties and disrupted air traffic.

Moreover, Ansarullah has targeted vessels associated with the Israeli regime, the United States, or the United Kingdom, as part of efforts to compel Tel Aviv to cease its brutal actions in Gaza.