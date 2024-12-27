Yemeni strikes shift Israeli calculations amid hubris over Syria: IRGC spox

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has underscored the transformative impact of Yemeni Ansarullah’s missile strikes on Israeli-occupied territories.

“At a critical juncture, when the Zionist regime was overconfident owing to the events in Syria, Ansarullah of Yemen managed to shift its strategic calculations,” Naeini stated.

In an interview on Thursday, Naeini emphasized that Ansarullah’s decisive actions have illustrated the Resistance front’s self-reliance, independence, and exceptional ability to respond to the Israeli regime’s actions.

The IRGC commander also highlighted the Western media’s negative portrayal of the Resistance, noting, “Today, global media outlets are targeting the Resistance, crafting narratives against it, and attempting to stifle its voice.”

He further urged the establishment of a “wide-reaching media front” to creatively challenge this narrative.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a military site in Israeli-occupied territories in solidarity with Gaza, marking the second such attack in 48 hours.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the operation employed a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which successfully struck an Israeli military target in Tel Aviv.

Yemen has openly expressed support for Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict, particularly after the Israeli regime launched a large-scale military campaign against Gaza on October 7, 2023, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 45,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

The Ansarullah movement has also targeted vessels linked to Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom in efforts to pressure an end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have pledged to continue their assaults until Israel halts its ground and air operations in the region.