Terror attack hits local intelligence police chief in southern Iran

TEHRAN – Local media reported a suicide attack on a police intelligence base in Bandar Lengeh in south Iran on Saturday evening.

According to reports by the local Iranian forces, at around 7:00 PM tonight in Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan Province, a suicide bomber detonated his vehicle in front of the Intelligence Police building.

The base is located opposite Bandar Lengeh's prison compound, according to Fars news agency.

The suicide bomber drove his car near the car carrying Mojtaba Shahidi, the head of the Bandar Lengeh Intelligence Police, the Fars said.

As a result of the explosion, Shahidi was hit in the head, face, neck, and chest by the suicide attacker’s shrapnel and was martyred.

The deputy police chief of Bandar Lengeh was also injured in the head and face in the incident. He was immediately taken to the hospital and was transferred to the operation room.

The suicide bomber was also killed at the scene.

The governor of the southern port city said that the attacker was a terrorist. "Unfortunately, one of the defenders of the country's security forces was martyred in this incident," Governor Fuad Moradzadeh said. He further said that the perpetrator was killed in the incident, while another police commander was injured.

(Source: Mehr)