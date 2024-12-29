North Korea vows toughest anti-US policy before Trump takes office

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a key policy-setting meeting of the country's ruling party a week ago ahead of the new year, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

The meeting of party and government officials decided that North Korea would launch the "toughest" strategy to counteract the United States less than a month before Donald Trump takes office as the next American president, the report said, Reuters reported.

The alliance between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has expanded to a "nuclear military bloc" and South Korea has become an "anti-communist outpost" for the U.S., the KCNA report added.

"This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how."

The Dec. 23-27 meeting also reviewed the handling of floods earlier this year, including the plan that brought those affected to Pyongyang, the capital, according to the report.

North Korea also vowed to promote relations with "friendly" countries during the meeting.

Kim also called for progress in defense science and technology to bolster the country's war deterrence.