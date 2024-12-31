Photo exhibit celebrates 70 years of restoration at Soltanieh Dome

TEHRAN – A photo exhibition commemorating seven decades of restoration efforts at the UNESCO-listed Mausoleum of Oljaytu, better known as the Soltanieh Dome, was inaugurated at the Faculty of Architecture and Art of Zanjan University on Tuesday.

The event, opened by Abolfazl Ali, the director of the Soltanieh World Heritage Base, showcases the progress of preservation work on the 14th-century monument since 70 years ago.

“This exhibition aims to inform the residents of Soltanieh and visitors about the restoration efforts while familiarizing domestic and international tourists with the intricate preservation journey of this iconic site,” Ali said during the inauguration.

As mentioned by the official, the week-long exhibition features a photographic chronicle of various restoration activities, including work on the citadel, dome structure, surrounding grounds, and decorative elements.

“The showcased images also highlight contributions by master craftsmen and experts who have been integral to the monument’s preservation.”

“Cultural heritage represents the identity and history of humanity,” Ali remarked. “It serves as a bridge transcending geographical and ethnic boundaries, fostering peace and friendship worldwide.”

The exhibition has been organized for students and cultural enthusiasts, aiming to promote awareness about the significance of preserving historical and cultural artifacts. “Our goal is to raise public consciousness and provide insights into the protective measures involved in safeguarding cultural and historical objects, particularly those housed in museums,” Ali added.

Meaning “Town of the Sultans”, Soltanieh was briefly the capital of Persia’s Ilkhanid dynasty (a branch of the Mongol dynasty) during the 14th century.

The Mausoleum of Oljaytu, is highly recognized as an architectural masterpiece particularly due to its innovative double-shelled dome and elaborate interior decoration. The very imposing dome stands about 50 meters tall from its base.

According to UNESCO, the Mausoleum of Oljaytu is an essential link and key monument in the development of Islamic architecture in central and western Asia. Here, the Ilkhanids further developed ideas that had been advanced during the classical Seljuk phase (11th to early 13th centuries), during which the arts of Iran gained distinction in the Islamic world, thereby setting the stage for the Timurid period (late 14th to 15th centuries), one of the most brilliant periods in Islamic art.

