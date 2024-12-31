Bloodied and bruised: Israeli troops suffer heavy losses in Gaza

TEHRAN- Palestinian resistance groups continue to inflict heavy casualties on the Israeli army on the Gaza battlefield.

According to the Israeli army, 825 Israeli troops have been killed since the onset of the Gaza conflict nearly 15 months ago.

A 23-year-old soldier has become the latest casualty of Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Palestinian territory.

Sergeant Uriel Peretz was killed in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza by an anti-tank missile fired by Hamas fighters. Several other Israeli soldiers were also wounded.

According to figures released by the Israeli army, more than 5,500 soldiers have also been injured since the regime went to war with Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said more than 13,500 Israeli individuals have been injured and admitted for treatment at the rehabilitation department of the regime’s war ministry since the start of the Gaza onslaught.

It noted that the department receives about 1,000 new people each month who have been “wounded from the war”.

The broadcaster said more than half of those who have been wounded are under 30 years and 43 percent of the total are dealing with “psychological reactions”.

Israel began its war of genocide on Gaza shortly after Hamas carried out a surprise military attack dubbed Al-Aqsa Storm Operation in southern Israel. More than 1,100 Israelis and foreigners were killed in the operation and about 250 others were taken captive. Dozens of the captives still remain in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently vowed to continue the war until eliminating Hamas and securing the release of the remaining captives. But he has so far failed to make good on his promises.

Amid Israel’s setbacks on the battlefield in Gaza, its army is facing a shortage of troops.

According to the Washington Post, war fatigue has deepened in Israel and a growing number of Israeli reservists are choosing not to report for duty.

Calls have also grown in Israel for reaching a ceasefire with Hamas to end the war and secure the release of the remaining captives.

But Netanyahu has hampered efforts aimed at reaching a deal with Hamas.

In the wake of its failure to defeat Hamas, the Israeli army has intensified attacks on hospitals under the pretext of targeting resistance fighters.

Israel claims that Hamas uses hospitals as command centers without providing any evidence to back up its claim.

Israel has slaughtered more than 45,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October last year.

Israel has also largely obstructed the delivery of essentials such as food to Gaza, in particular to the north of the enclave. The regime has pushed Gaza to the verge of famine as it is trying to make the territory uninhabitable for Palestinians.

Israel is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza with impunity in the face of the international community’s failure to stop the regime’s killing machine.

The slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza serves merely as a strategy to obscure Israel's failure to subdue Hamas and other resistance groups.

