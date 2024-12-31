The cock of the walk: Elon Musk's audacious foray into German politics

TEHRAN- Controversial remarks made by an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump about German politics have more than ever exposed Washington’s hegemonic views.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is Trump’s most powerful adviser, has strutted across the German political stage as if he is the cock of the walk.

He has explicitly thrown his full weight behind far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), a tactic aimed at undermining the reputation of German politicians.

Musk, the world’s richest person, first endorsed the AfD in a tweet two weeks ago.

At the weekend, he doubled down on his support for the AfD in a guest opinion piece for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper ahead of key parliamentary elections in the country.

“The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the last spark of hope for this country,” Musk wrote in his translated commentary, according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s most powerful advisor has referred to Scholz as “Oaf Schitz” and described German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as an “anti-democratic tyrant.”

He added that the far-right party “can lead Germany into a future where economic prosperity, cultural integrity and technological innovation are not just wishes, but reality.”

Musk argued that his investment in Germany gave him the right to comment on the country’s condition.

His statements have caused uproar in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose three-party governing coalition collapsed last month in a dispute over how to revitalize the country’s stagnant economy, lashed out at Musk without naming him.

“You, the citizens, decide what happens in Germany. It’s not up to the owners of social media,” Scholz said, according to Politico.

A German government spokesperson accused Musk of “trying to influence the federal election”. Germany is to vote in an early election on February 23.

Other German politicians also excoriated Musk for his comments.

“Musk is strengthening those who are weakening Europe,” Germany’s vice chancellor and economy minister, Robert Habeck, said.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democrats and current favorite to succeed Scholz as chancellor, also described Musk’s statements as “intrusive and pretentious.”

The AfD is currently in second place in opinion polls behind the main opposition conservatives, and might be able to thwart a center-right or center-left majority in the election. Germany’s mainstream parties have vowed not to work with the AfD at the national level.

The AfD has grown increasingly extreme since its founding as a euroskeptic party more than 10 years ago. Germany’s federal domestic intelligence classifies the party as a suspected extremist organization.

Further in his comments, Musk also called for Scholz’s resignation after a car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market on December 20, killing five people.

Musk has recently supported several other European populist, right-wing politicians, such as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He is Trump’s most powerful adviser. Hence, his opinions could well have a big influence on the US policies when it comes to Germany.

Berlin is among Washington’s close Western allies. But Musk’s comments clearly indicate that the incoming US administration will throw its Western allies a contemptuous look.

European countries such as Germany should make efforts to adopt policies independent form those of the US. Should Europeans choose to align themselves closely with US interests, they risk being perceived as subordinate states to the United States.

Trump’s comments about taking over Greenland, bringing back the Panama Canal and making Canada the 51st state of the United States have unveiled the underlying intentions of Washington, potentially serving as a significant alert for European leaders.





