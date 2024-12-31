Iran, Serbia discuss potential for defense cooperation

TEHRAN – Serbian Ambassador to Tehran, Damir Kovacevic, met with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, focusing on the potential for increased cooperation and expanded bilateral relations, particularly in the area of defense.

During the Tuesday meeting held in Tehran, both officials underscored their commitment to deepening ties and identifying shared interests.

The two countries have historically enjoyed a degree of alignment on some geopolitical issues. The relationship between Iran and Serbia has often included a practical element, with a focus on areas of economic partnership, as well as potential for security cooperation.

In recent years, Iran has pursued strengthened defense relationships with a number of countries. This strategic engagement has coincided with Tehran's increasing prominence in the weapons market, fueled by the development of advanced indigenous technologies, including drones, missiles, and defense systems.

