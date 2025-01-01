Resistance festival receives 3,400 submissions worldwide 

TEHRAN- The 18th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival has so far received 3,400 submissions from around the world, the deputy secretary of the event has announced.

The festival has received a total of 3,400 submissions, including 2,400 domestic works and 1,000 international entries across various formats, Mohammad Ali Shojaifard said during a press conference held in Qom on Tuesday.

He expressed that this year's festival will feature eight sections, including competitions for domestic and international films, a segment titled “The World without Israel” focusing on films related to Palestine, as well as documentary, artificial intelligence, Sacred Defense, narrative writing, and reviews in the field of humanities.

He noted that the formats considered for the festival include feature films, animations, short narrative and animated films, both short and long documentaries, and series. Additionally, the narrative writing section is exclusively for screenwriters.

Shojaifard added that submissions opened from mid-November, and the festival’s website is now available for interested participants to register.

The screening of selected works is scheduled for March in Tehran, utilizing three cinemas. This screening will encompass feature films, documentaries, and animations.

He also noted that a separate screening initiative, in collaboration with film distribution companies, will feature 50 screenings nationwide. Furthermore, a specially equipped mobile cinema truck will showcase films in remote areas of the country, with this type of screening taking place in January and February.

The festival's opening ceremony is set to be held in March at the Sacred Defense Town in Tehran, while the closing ceremony will occur over two days in the southern region near the Persian Gulf, with the specific location still pending confirmation, he added.

Shojaifard highlighted that the international committee of the festival operates independently and purposefully, pursuing the festival's goals with an infrastructural perspective.

“With a new approach and the establishment of a permanent secretariat, they aim to maintain continuous international communications, transforming this secretariat into a hub for artists devoted to the ideals of resistance and revolution.”

He emphasized that this festival is unique worldwide in its mission to raise the banner of unity for the resistance front and noted that the Resistance Film Festival has been operational since 1983.

Furthermore, he mentioned that 18 countries are involved in organizing the festival, with participation from 22 provinces within Iran.

The head of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival also commented during the meeting, stating, "Our primary concern is currently the people of Palestine, who embody the concept of resistance and stand as a showcase of rights against tyranny."

“At the 18th edition of the festival, we must focus on the theme of intelligent resistance, which reflects a lifestyle of standing against oppression and pursuing sustainable peace,” Esrafil Kaleiji added.

He mentioned that this year alone, the festival has received collaboration requests from around 30 countries, and around 18 thematic sections for nations are being created for the event.

He affirmed that the film and arts industry can transform the concept of resistance from one of war to one of peace, expressing hope for a day when the world is free from the heavy pressure of Zionist lobbyism.

Thus, the Resistance Film Festival serves as a platform for all those passionate about the resistance cause, he concluded.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema and the Revayat Foundation organize Resistance International Film Festival annually.

