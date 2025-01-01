Portrait of Martyr General Soleimani unveiled

TEHRAN- A portrait of esteemed Martyr General Qassem Soleimani has been unveiled and made available to the public, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of his martyrdom.

The artwork, created by Tahmoures Ashnagar, will be preserved in the collection of the Association of Visual Arts of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

The Association of Visual Arts of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense operates as a specialized division under the Cultural Foundation of Revayat Fat’h, engaging in professional activities across various fields of visual arts. This association also spearheads the World Resistance Art Festival, dictating its policies and direction.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a highly esteemed Iranian military strategist and prominent figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), left an indelible mark on Iran's defense efforts. Born in 1957 in Qanat-e Malek, Iran, Soleimani devoted his entire life to safeguarding his country's interests. He gained widespread recognition for his crucial role in leading successful military campaigns, particularly in the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. His exceptional strategic planning, exemplary leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to preserving Iran's security earned him profound respect both within the military and among the Iranian populace.

General Soleimani, with his remarkable charm and fearless demeanor, commanded immense admiration from his comrades as well as the general public. His resolute dedication to safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and ensuring its security solidified his position as an emblem of fortitude and perseverance.

Despite facing numerous hurdles, such as international sanctions and political tensions, Soleimani remained an indispensable figure in Iran's military and foreign policies. His assassination in January 2020 had a seismic impact on the region, profoundly grieving the Iranian people and intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States. General Qassem Soleimani's impactful contributions to Iran's defense will forever be etched in the nation's memory, serving as a testament to his enduring influence on the geopolitical landscape of the region.

SAB/