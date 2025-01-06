IRGC chief reflects on General Soleimani's legacy and continuing influence

TEHRAN – At a ceremony commemorating the fifth anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani's martyrdom on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), paid tribute to the legendary Iranian general.

Speaking in Kerman, the birthplace of the martyred general, Salami praised General Soleimani's unwavering dedication to the Islamic Revolution and his lasting influence on the Resistance movements across the region.

General Soleimani was martyred by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, while on a peace mission, leaving an indelible mark on Iran's heart as a symbol of Resistance and sacrifice.

The IRGC chief vividly recounted the overwhelming scenes from General Soleimani's funeral five years ago, where the streets of Kerman were overwhelmed by a flood of mourners.

He described the scene as "a sea with endless waves," capturing the collective grief and love of the Iranian people for their fallen hero.

Additionally, Salami lauded General Soleimani's character, emphasizing his humility and commitment to serving God.

He portrayed General Soleimani as a man who "lived and fought for God," selflessly dedicating his life to protecting Muslims without seeking personal gain.

Salami highlighted the martyred general's role in countering threats against Muslims and his unwavering dedication to the families of martyrs, stating that "Soleimani would die for the families of martyrs and never showed arrogance."

'General Soleimani inspired Hezbollah and Ansarullah'

Salami also addressed the broader geopolitical landscape, asserting that "Hezbollah has imposed its will on Israel," describing the adversarial regime as "exhausted and clueless."

He stated that the Resistance Front, empowered by General Soleimani's teachings, is at its peak strength, while their enemies are left "despised and anxious."

The IRGC chief connected General Soleimani's legacy to the ongoing Resistance movements, noting how his leadership has inspired groups like Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah.

Salami concluded by emphasizing that "the blood of the martyrs does not rest," and their path continues, rooted in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his pious family members (a).