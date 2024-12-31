“Resistance Day” commemorates Martyr General Soleimani's fifth anniversary

TEHRAN- In commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Hajj Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom, the "Resistance Day" event was held at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran on Monday.

Organized in collaboration with the Qassem Soleimani School and Sima Fekr Media Center, the event drew attendees from various fields, including artists, media professionals, and scholars.

During the dialogue segment of this event, regional researcher Seyyed Ali Kashfi and political analyst Ali Samadzadeh addressed the crucial question, "How Should We Speak of Resistance Today?"

Additionally, Hamidreza Fartookzadeh, a university professor and faculty member at Malek Ashtar University, presented an analysis titled "Qassem Soleimani: The Geography of Resistance," exploring the late general's pivotal role in shaping and expanding the geography of resistance across the region.

The event also featured a screening of the documentary film "Grief-Stricken,", which captures the journey of General Soleimani and his comrades on the path of resistance.

In the concluding segment of "Resistance Day," political analyst Ali Abdi shared poignant narratives of Martyr Soleimani through the words of the late Imad Mughniyeh, Lebanon’s Hezbollah's military chief.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a highly esteemed Iranian military strategist and prominent figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), left an indelible mark on Iran's defense efforts. Born in 1957 in Qanat-e Malek, Iran, Soleimani devoted his entire life to safeguarding his country's interests. He gained widespread recognition for his crucial role in leading successful military campaigns, particularly in the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. His exceptional strategic planning, exemplary leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to preserving Iran's security earned him profound respect both within the military and among the Iranian populace.

General Soleimani, with his remarkable charm and fearless demeanor, commanded immense admiration from his comrades as well as the general public. His resolute dedication to safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and ensuring its security solidified his position as an emblem of fortitude and perseverance.

Despite facing numerous hurdles, such as international sanctions and political tensions, Soleimani remained an indispensable figure in Iran's military and foreign policies. His assassination in January 2020 had a seismic impact on the region, profoundly grieving the Iranian people and intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States. General Qassem Soleimani's impactful contributions to Iran's defense will forever be etched in the nation's memory, serving as a testament to his enduring influence on the geopolitical landscape of the region.

SAB/