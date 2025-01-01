Non-oil export from Bushehr province rises 11% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 11 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20- December 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Ali Soleymani, an official with the province’s customs department, said that 24.547 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $9.079 billion were exported from the province in the nine-month period, indicating eight percent growth in terms of weight as well.

He also announced that 598,000 tons of goods valued at $1.918 billion were imported to the province in the first nine months of the present year, with 20 percent rise in value, and 26 percent growth in terms of weight, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil exports rose 18 percent in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year to $43.14 billion.

Foroud Asgari said imports during the mentioned period, including gold bullion, amounted to $50.89 billion. The weight of imports declined by 3.16 percent to 27.94 million tons, he added.

Non-oil export volume reached 116.35 million tons in the nine-month period, a 13.77 percent increase from the previous year, Asgari noted. The average customs value per ton of exported goods rose 3.74 percent to $371.

Petrochemical exports accounted for 50.7 million tons, valued at $19.7 billion, representing a 33.25 percent increase in volume and a 32 percent rise in value year-on-year.

China remained Iran's top export destination, purchasing $11 billion worth of goods. Iraq followed with $9.4 billion, the UAE with $5.3 billion, Turkey with $5.2 billion, Afghanistan and Pakistan with $1.7 billion each, and India with $1.4 billion. Together, these seven countries accounted for 82.4 percent of the total export volume and 82.85 percent of export value.

The UAE topped the list of Iran’s import partners, exporting $15.3 billion worth of goods to Iran. China followed with $13 billion, Turkey with $8.9 billion, Germany with $1.8 billion, India and Russia with $1.1 billion each, and Hong Kong with $1 billion. These seven countries supplied 75 percent of the import volume and 83 percent of import value during the period.

The average customs value per ton of imported goods rose 8.4 percent to $1,821.

Natural gas in liquid form led the export list at $6 billion, followed by liquefied propane at $2.5 billion and methanol at $1.9 billion. Key imports included raw gold at $5.6 billion, livestock corn at $2.1 billion, and smartphones at $1.7 billion.

Asgari, who also serves as deputy economy minister, emphasized the role of trade in bolstering the national economy amid ongoing international sanctions.

