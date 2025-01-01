Intl. tourism in Iran sees modest recovery, still 37% below pre-pandemic levels

TEHRAN - Iran hosted over 3.1 million foreign tourists in the first half of 2024, a 37% drop compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to updated figures from the UN Tourism.

Statistics released by the UN’s tourism arm indicate that Iran welcomed 3,129,449 international visitors between January and June 2024, with fluctuations in monthly arrivals.

January recorded 494,696 visitors, February 506,313, March 396,772, April 497,469, May 443,282, and June saw the highest influx with 790,917 tourists.

This marks an improvement compared to 2023 when fewer than 3 million tourists entered Iran in the first seven months. However, the data does not specify the nationalities of the travelers.

Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has noted that the reported figures include Iranian expatriates visiting for tourism purposes. Officials have emphasized that increasing the influx of foreign tourists is critical for economic recovery and the development of the sector.

The decline in foreign arrivals underscores the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Iran’s tourism sector. While global tourism was projected to fully recover by the end of 2024, with international travel reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels, Iran continued to face challenges in regaining its pre-2019 momentum.

Globally, the first nine months of 2024 saw approximately 1.1 billion international travelers, with the Middle East leading growth at a 29% increase compared to 2019. Europe and Africa have also surpassed pre-pandemic levels, while Asia-Pacific, like Iran, continues to recover gradually.

Iran seeks tourism boost

Last month, Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, announced ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at removing obstacles to international tourism in the country.

Salehi-Amiri emphasized the importance of correcting global perceptions about Iran, which he underlined have been tarnished by "false narratives" spread by certain media outlets.

“Cultural heritage is our identity and a rich treasure, but it has not been adequately introduced to the younger generations,” he said, stressing the need for youth to take pride in Iran's historical and civilizational capacity.

Moreover, the minister announced plans to issue “tourist cards” for foreign visitors to facilitate currency exchange during their stay. He called on the Central Bank of Iran to address these issues as part of broader efforts to improve the sector.

Referring to over 2,700 tourism projects under development nationwide, Salehi-Amiri urged the government to streamline bureaucratic processes, remove inefficiencies, and enhance infrastructure to attract investors.

The minister further stressed the importance of global partnerships, participation in international exhibitions, and targeted advertising to counter negative stereotypes about Iran and present an authentic image of the country to potential visitors.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

