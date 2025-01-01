Tehran, Dushanbe discuss enhanced tourism, cultural collaboration

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, met with Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Nizomiddin Zohidi, on Tuesday at the ministry’s headquarters in Tehran to discuss strengthening ties in tourism and cultural cooperation.

Salehi-Amiri emphasized the shared cultural and historical bonds between the two nations and proposed several initiatives to enhance collaboration. “Given our commonalities, we should work on introducing unique values and shared capacities through the production of high-quality works and multilingual films,” he said.

The minister further noted that the Iranian government prioritizes relations with neighboring countries, including Tajikistan. “We are fully prepared to develop ties with Tajikistan, and an upcoming visit by the President of Iran to Tajikistan could mark a new chapter in bilateral relations,” Salehi-Amiri added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the potential for increased tourism between the two countries. Despite their cultural and linguistic proximity, the current level of travel remains modest. He proposed better planning and agreements to facilitate travel, noting that Tehran alone hosts over 3,000 travel agencies ready to promote tourism.

The minister also proposed joint cultural events, research, and restoration projects, as well as the organization of cultural days featuring intellectuals and artists from both nations. “A multilingual film showcasing the historical and cultural heritage of Iran and Tajikistan could also introduce our shared civilizational values to the world,” he suggested.

To further enhance connectivity, Salehi-Amiri mentioned plans to strengthen direct flights between the two countries. He highlighted Kish Island’s readiness to develop a health tourism city, which could attract Tajik tourists through direct flights from Dushanbe.

Tajik Ambassador welcomes proposals

Ambassador Zohidi expressed his appreciation for the Iranian minister’s suggestions. “The cultural, religious, and historical commonalities between our nations provide an excellent foundation for closer ties,” Zohidi stated.

The envoy highlighted ongoing cultural collaborations and expressed enthusiasm for expanding tourism infrastructure, including the introduction of a direct Dushanbe-Shiraz flight. “Strengthening tourism links with Iran is a priority, and we are fully prepared to work on this,” the ambassador added.

Talks on visa waivers and handicrafts

During the meeting, Zohidi proposed the complete removal of visa requirements between the two countries. Salehi-Amiri promised to advocate for the initiative at the governmental level.

The two officials also discussed increasing cooperation in the field of handicrafts, with plans for joint training programs and the promotion of artisanal traditions in both countries.

AM